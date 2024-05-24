Director Rollance Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Fabrinet (FN)

On May 24, 2024, Rollance Olson, Director at Fabrinet (FN, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of Fabrinet.

Fabrinet specializes in precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services, primarily serving industries such as communications, automotive, and medical devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Fabrinet, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Fabrinet were priced at $245.62. The company has a market cap of approximately $8.894 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.68, which is above both the industry median of 23.74 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Fabrinet is estimated at $151.56, suggesting that with a current price of $245.62, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.62.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.