On May 23, 2024, Steven Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,228 shares of the company.

The Hershey Co, known for its confectionery products, is a major player in the chocolate and sugar confectionery market. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, and Kit Kat, among others.

Shares of The Hershey Co were priced at $204.54 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $39.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.52, slightly above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to GF Value, The Hershey Co is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, based on a GF Value of $255.26. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, Steven Voskuil has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction trend for The Hershey Co shows no insider buys and 23 insider sells in the same period.

