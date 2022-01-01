Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
All Columns (Total records: loading...)
20 per page
Author's Avatar John Dorfman

Stock Market Sayings Often Have Kernel of Truth

A commentary on common investing adages
Stocks: MSFT NVDA
28 minutes ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Alberto Abaterusso

3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

These stocks could be value opportunities
Stocks: OXY MU SU
19 hours ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Ben Alaimo

Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong 2nd-Quarter Earnings, but Reduces Buybacks

Warren Buffett's powerhouse continues to perform well
Stocks: BRK.A BRK.B AAPL BAC KO
19 hours ago ★★★★★
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Praveen Chawla

Loyalty Ventures: A High-Risk, High-Reward Opportunity

The company's demise may not be imminent
Stocks: LYLT BFH
20 hours ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Margaret Moran

Book Review: 'The Little Book of Common Sense Investing,' Part 1

The founder of The Vanguard Group details the simple math of the stock market
3 days ago ★★★★★
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar James Li

Bestinfond's Top Trades of the 2nd Quarter

Spain-based fund releases quarterly portfolio
3 days ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Wade W. Slome, CFA, CFP

Recession or Mental Depression?

2022 has been a volatile year in the financial markets
Stocks: SPY ^DJI QQQ
3 days ago ★★★★☆
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Tom Kerr, CFA

Molson Coors Is Growing Market Share Despite Cost Issues

The beer company is taking market share and growing revenue
Stocks: TAP
3 days ago ★★★☆☆
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Alberto Abaterusso

4 Stocks With Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratios

Value investors may be interested in these companies
Stocks: TSM AES ON MPW
3 days ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Sydnee Gatewood

Amazon Sweeps Up Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion

The e-commerce giant is broadening its portfolio of smart home devices
Stocks: AMZN IRBT
3 days ago ★★★★★
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Ben Alaimo

Datadog: Blockbuster Earnings With Cloud Tailwinds

Datadog's share price has popped by 27% over the past 6 weeks
Stocks: DDOG DT AMZN
3 days ago ★★★★★
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Margaret Moran

ChemoCentrix Spikes 110% on Amgen Acquisition Deal

Included in the deal is Tavneos, which is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue by 2027
Stocks: CCXI AMGN
4 days ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Tom Kerr, CFA

Edgewell Personal Care Is Poised for Growth

The personal care company is suffering from inflationary pressures, but showing strong sales growth
Stocks: EPC
4 days ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Margaret Moran

Top 2nd-Quarter Trades of Francisco Garcia Parames' Cobas Funds

Europe-focused guru shakes up oil and gas stocks, invests in education provider
4 days ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Praveen Chawla

Haleon: The 'Good Health Lion' Now Stalks the Drug Store Aisle

Haleon, a Consumer Health Care was recently spun out of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Stocks: HLN GSK PFE NVS JNJ
4 days ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Sydnee Gatewood

Top 5 Trades of the Matthews Japan Fund

Fund releases 2nd-quarter portfolio
4 days ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Ben Alaimo

Etsy Stock Pops on Strong 2nd-Quarter Earnings

Etsy's stock price has increased by ~50% since June
Stocks: ETSY AMZN
4 days ago ★★★★★
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Margaret Moran

3 Top-Quality Copper Value Stocks

The market has over-corrected on copper stocks as prices are projected to stabilize
Stocks: FCX BHP WDS SCCO GMBXF
5 days ago ★★★★★
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Robert Abbott

PerkinElmer: Joining the Pure Play Crowd

The health care company has sold one of its divisions so it can focus on high-risk, high-reward growth
Stocks: PKI JNJ MRK OGN PFE
5 days ago
Article's Cover Image
Author's Avatar Sydnee Gatewood

August Members Engagement Meeting Recap

A closer look at the All-in-One Screener
Stocks: WM AAPL WMT
5 days ago
Article's Cover Image

MORE GURUFOCUS LINKS

Latest Guru Picks Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener The All-In-One Screener

Guru Screeners

Value Screeners

Recent Comments

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener
Stock List
Guru List
Insider List
Insider Trade
Economic Indicators
Industry Data
DCF Calculator
Discussion Board
Mobile App
中文
Site Map
Product
Plans
Excel Add-In
Google Sheets Add-on
Data API
Education
Financial Glossary
Tutorial
FAQ
Buffett Indicator
Shiller PE
Global Stock Market Valuations
Buffett Assets Allocation
Yield Curve Today
Company
About GuruFocus
Career
Contact Us
Schedule free session
ETF
ADV Part 2A
ADV Part 2B
ADV Part 3
Term of Use
Privacy Policy
Advertise
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.