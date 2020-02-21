  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1139)  | Author's Website |

The 4 Most-Bought Guru Stocks of the 4th Quarter

Gurus are buying into ‘big names’ as coronavirus fears increase

February 21, 2020 | About: AMZN +0% BABA +0% FB +0% UNH +0% MSFT +0% GS +0% BRK.A +0% BRK.B +0% SCHW +0% DD +0% CMCSA +0%

According to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the four most-bought stocks among gurus during the fourth quarter of 2019 were Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Dow tumbles on increased coronavirus fears

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank below 29,000 for the first time since Feb. 4, closing at 28,992.41. Friday’s close represented a 227.57-point drop from the previous close of 29,219.98. Dow-component Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), the company founded by Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), tumbled 3.16% for the day.

57c0f706e5cb6d99e3356a23d60dffc3.png

The National Health Commission of China reported over 800 new cases of the coronavirus overnight; additionally, South Korea reported an increase of 200 cases. CNBC added that global growth “is still set to fall” near zero in the first quarter even if the outbreak recedes, according to a research note from Peter Berezin, chief global strategist at BCA Research. Berezin further said that a near-term hit to corporate earnings is nearly unavoidable even if global growth bounces back later in the year.

Hedge funds flock to big-name companies like Amazon

CNBC also reported that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) said in a note that the typical hedge fund “now carries 69% of the long portfolio in its top-10 holdings, up from 55% in 2005.” The note also mentions that investors are “crowding into the biggest stocks” like Amazon and Microsoft.

GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio reports that 22 gurus bought shares of the Seattle-based retail giant during the fourth quarter of 2019. Gurus with large holdings in Amazon include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

23bfcff7219da7854fd251545b4008ff.png

GuruFocus ranks Amazon’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a return on equity that outperforms 87.03% of global competitors and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms 91.30% of global cyclical retail companies.

cbd9d7ecd0d281cff7ad1db96e8b3cbf.png

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) owns 537,300 shares of Amazon as of quarter-end.

1ee2c8db6ea16e196e3f01a6b86c7ede.png

Alibaba

Nineteen gurus purchased shares of Alibaba, including Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio), Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)’ Brandes Investment and Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)’ Oaktree Capital.

44596530f08564552857518ff1504c8c.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese retail giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several safe investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and operating margins that are outperforming over 94% of global competitors despite contracting over the past five years.

986fbb509e37b3a2b61645c5127a9606.png

Facebook

Forty-one gurus own shares of Facebook, with 17 gurus buying shares. Gurus with large holdings in the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant include the firms of Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) protégés Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio).

366b9e7ed2ed354a0eecd3c27ddf90ae.png

GuruFocus ranks Facebook’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include expanding profit margins and returns that are outperforming over 83% of global competitors.

a41f7cb390ea3ef332ca1da4ed049375.png

UnitedHealth

Thirty-three gurus have holdings in UnitedHealth, with 17 gurus buying shares. Gurus with large holdings in the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based health plans company include Dodge & Cox and the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

57a4fb2c6a25b68df32332e65d4a8bab.png

GuruFocus ranks UnitedHealth’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms 80% of global competitors.

4b00d824b02cd7548bd22e0ba9edde09.png

See also

According to the Aggregated Portfolio, four other companies had 16 guru buys each: Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW), ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */