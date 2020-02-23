  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (1915) 

A Trio of Stocks That Allure Value Investors

Comcast tops the list

February 23, 2020 | About: CMCSA +0% RTN +0% TTDKY +0%

The following stocks do not appear to be expensive, so investors looking for value opportunities may want to consider them.

The following four aspects characterize these stocks.

First, their earnings are trading for less than 20 times their price. Second, their history of earnings and sales generation is consistent. Third, they have not supported net losses in the last five years. Fourth, they saw the top and the bottom lines posting average growth rates.

Also, Wall Street sell-side analysts have recommended positive ratings for these stocks.

Comcast

The first stock under consideration is Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

The Philadelphia-based global operator of media and technology recorded an average growth rate of 12% in its trailing 12-month revenue per share and nearly 16% in its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items in the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (16.19 as of Friday) declined slightly over the period in question.

Comcast closed at a price of $45.82 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $208.62 billion.

The media operator currently pays a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per common share, which produces a 2.01% forward dividend yield.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a very high profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street recommends a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $51.50.

Raytheon

The second stock under consideration is Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).

The U.S. developer of solutions for aerospace and defense worldwide posted an annual growth rate of 7.3% in its trailing 12-month revenue per share and of 11.4% in its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items over the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (18.62 as of Friday) fell slightly over the observed period.

Raytheon closed at a price of $222.18 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $61.9 billion.

Currently, Raytheon pays a quarterly dividend of 94.25 cents per share, generating a 1.7% forward dividend yield as of Friday.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a very high profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street recommends an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $248.77.

TDK

The third stock under consideration is TDK Corp. (TTDKY).

The Japanese global manufacturer and seller of electronic components recorded an average growth rate of 7.3% in its trailing 12-month revenue per share and of 30.2% in its earnings per share without non-recurring items over the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (14.87 as of Friday) fell 1.2% on average over the period in question.

TDK closed at a price of $100.74 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of roughly $12.72 billion.

The company currently distributes dividends twice per year. In 2019, the company paid 74.2 cents per common share in March and 82.8 cents per common share in September, producing a forward dividend yield of about1.64% as of Friday.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for its financial strength and a very positive rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $125.50.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here. 

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
If somebody asks what being a value investor means, Alberto Abaterusso would answer, “The value investor is not just the possessor of the security that represents the company, but he is the owner of that company. As an owner of the company the value investor is actively involved in the dynamics of that company and his first concern is how to have sales progressively growing. Also, the value investor is probably one of the most demanding persons in the world concerning sales.”

Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Comments

