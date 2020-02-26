Ronald Muhlenkamp's Firm Exits Celgene, Trims Gilead Position

Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc., sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Celgene

The investment firm closed its Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) holding. The portfolio was impacted by 3.42%.

The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $77.04 billion and an enterprise value of $85.93 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 71.15% and the return on assets of 15.65% are outperforming 91% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.55 is below the industry median of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences

The firm trimmed the Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) position by 70.23%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.88%.

The developer of therapies to treat infectious diseases has a market cap of $88.69 billion and an enterprise value of $90.55 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 24.66% and return on assets of 8.67% are outperforming 77% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The company has no debt.

Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.38% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 1.34% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

The investor's firm curbed its Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) position by 92.99%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.52%.

The information technology services provider has a market cap of $35.38 billion and an enterprise value of $33.64 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.79% and return on assets of 11.58% are outperforming 77% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.03 is below the industry median of 2.21.

Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.13% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.73% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.62%.

Cameco

The guru's firm curbed the Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) holding by 55.01%. The trade had an impact of -2.15% on the portfolio.

The uranium producer has a market cap of $3.4 billion and an enterprise value of $3.36 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.49% and return on assets of 0.95% are underperforming 52% of companies in the other energy sources industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.07.

The company's largest guru shareholders include Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)’ firm with 0.28% of outstanding shares, John Burbank (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% and Simons’ firm with 0.14%.

Microsoft

The investment firm cut its Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) position by 8.22%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.62%.

The provider of hardware and software for personal computers, cloud solutions and business servers, has a market cap of $1.29 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.22 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 43.84% and return on assets of 16.17% are outperforming 92% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.75.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.34% and Pioneer Investments with 0.29%.

Corteva

The Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) position was closed. The portfolio was impacted by -0.51%.

The company, which produes seeds and chemicals for agricultural needs, has a market cap of $21.78 billion and an enterprise value of $20.38 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.36% and return on assets of -1.52% are underperforming 72% of companies in the agriculture industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 14.5 is above the industry median of 0.49.

Other guru shareholders of the company include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 2.62% of outstanding shares, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%.

Apple

Muhlenkamp & Co. reduced the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) position by 6.43%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.44%.

The manufacturer of consumer electronic devices has a market cap and enterprise value of $1.30 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 57.5% and return on assets of 16.75% are outperforming 99% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.99.

Other guru shareholders of the company include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.60% of outstanding shares, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Pioneer Investments with 0.20%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: