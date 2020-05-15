Richard Pzena Continues to Buy Verizon, AIG

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought shares of the following stocks in both the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

American International Group

The guru raised the American International Group Inc. (AIG) position by 2.34% in the fourth quarter and then added 48.22% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.91% in the portfolio.

The insurance and financial services firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion. Its revenue of $51.99 billion has risen 5.21% over the last five years.

HOTCHKIS & WILEY is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.99% of outstanding shares, followed by Pzena with 1.84% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.67%.

Baker Hughes

The firm increased the Baker Hughes Co. (BRK) stake by 7.69% in the fourth quarter and 47.13% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.18% in the portfolio.

The company, which operates in the oil and gas industry, has a market cap of $14.05 billion and an enterprise value of $24.05 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 7.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 0.13% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Celestica

The investor increased the Celestica Inc. (CLS) holding by 12.83% in the fourth quarter and raised it by 24.04% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.17% in the portfolio.

The electronic manufacturing service company has a market cap of $691.99 million. Its revenue of $5.77 billion has grown 9.60% over the last five years.

Donald Smith (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.68% of outstanding shares, followed by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.02% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

CNO Financial Group

In the fourth quarter, the guru increased the CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) position by 34.19%, then raised it another 22.56% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.78% in the portfolio.

The company, which operates in the Insurance industry, has a market cap of $1.68 billion. Its revenue of $3.76 billion has climbed at an average annual rate of 7.30% over the last five years.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 5.73% of outstanding shares, Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.46% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.17%.

Dongfeng Motor

Pzena’s firm bolstered the Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd. (DNFGY) position by 6.83% in the fourth quarter and then raised it by 49.94% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.02% in the portfolio.

The Chinese automobile manufacturer has a market cap of $5.87 billion. Its revenue of $14.52 billion has fallen at an average annual rate of 0.80% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pzena with 0.04% of outstanding shares.

Flex

In the fourth quarter, the guru added to the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) position by 16.05%, then raised it by 18.16% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.82% in the portfolio.

The company, which operates in the electronic components industry, has a market cap of $4.41 billion. Its revenue of $24.29 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 2.31% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 14.90% of outstanding shares, followed by Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’s Glenview Capital Management with 4.04% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%.

Gildan Activewear

The guru boosted the Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) position by 132.73% in the fourth quarter and then bolstered it by 61.97% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.33% in the portfolio.

The company, which provides T-shirts, underwear, socks and hosiery, has a market cap of $2.58 billion. Its revenue of $2.65 billion has risen at an average annual rate of 11.50% over the last five years.

Other notable shareholders include Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)’s Causeway Capital Management with 2.64% and Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Halliburton

The firm boosted the Halliburton Co. (HAL) stake by 18.24% in the fourth quarter and 47.84% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.42% in the portfolio.

The oilfield services company has a market cap of $8.23 billion and an enterprise value of $17.71 billion. Its revenue of $21.70 billion has fallen 5.10% over the last five years.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pzena with 5.32% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 5.15% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.39%.

Verizon

The investor increased the Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) holding by 1.83% in the fourth quarter and raised it by 1,541% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.10% in the portfolio.

The company, which operates in the telecommunication services industry, has a market cap of $224.90 billion. Its revenue of $131.35 billion has fallen 0.20% over the last five years.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.39% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.06%.

