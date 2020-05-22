  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
James Li
May 22, 2020
Francis Chou Slims 4 Positions in the 1st Quarter

Canadian guru releases portfolio. Sells include major Berkshire bank holding Bank of America.

May 22, 2020 | About: DVA +0% BHC +0% JPM +0% BAC +0% BRK.A +0% BRK.B +0% TSX:FFH +0%

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), manager of Chou Associates, disclosed this week that he curbed his holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter.

Chou, who met Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (TSX:FFH) CEO Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) in the 1980s, said that some of his key investing tips include buying bargains and thinking independently. Chou’s investing process emphasizes the assessment of a company’s balance sheet, cash flow characteristics, profitability, industry position, special strengths, future growth potential and management ability.

aeb66647f77ca890496f88a2321e3649.png

As of the quarter-end, Chou’s $100 million equity portfolio contains 19 positions with no new holdings. The top three sectors in terms of weight are financial services, health care and basic materials, representing 60.93%, 27.54% and 6.46% of the equity portfolio.

97c9bc09311399671261a9179c2c938a.png

DaVita

Chou sold 68,000 shares of DaVita, reducing the position 67.50% and the equity portfolio 2.97%. Shares averaged $78.69 during the first quarter.

9a7aae41745b5362054bdb65f02b844f.png

The Denver-based company provides dialysis services in the U.S. GuruFocus ranks DaVita’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, consistent revenue growth and an operating margin that is outperforming over 83% of global competitors.

461c279f48a3393914491eabfbbd7b26.png

Berkshire owns 38,095,570 shares of DaVita as of March quarter-end, down approximately 1.22% from the prior quarter holding.

affddf43b35ca3237718763daad90c92.png

Bausch Health

Chou sold 60,000 shares of Bausch Health. The transaction trimmed the position just 3.71% despite reducing the equity portfolio 1.04%. Shares averaged $24.35 during the first quarter.

7da4bcde97ec06be69b742555753c844.png

The Laval, Quebec-based company manufactures products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal and ophthalmology markets. GuruFocus ranks the company’s financial strength 2 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming over 95% of global competitors.

7fa503e07cc89e76f263f1119e9bf802.png

JPMorgan Chase

Chou sold 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase, reducing the position 22.59% and the equity portfolio 0.81%. Shares averaged $122.27 during the first quarter.

2a66ef32ba05a20c8c37c32a0fe1b5dd.png

The New York-based bank operates four financial service businesses: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking and asset and wealth management. GuruFocus ranks the company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of equity-to-asset and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming over 70% of global competitors, warning signs of high leverage.

0ba2bd728ba0aa1716f33752220ce2ce.png

Berkshire owns 57,714,433 shares of JPMorgan Chase as of the March quarter, down 3.03% from the prior quarter holding.

59db7b9d68460561a72b9dc6436fadb3.png

Bank of America

Chou sold 10,000 shares of Bank of America, reducing the position 35.24% and the equity portfolio 0.20%. Shares averaged $30.21 during the first quarter.

cfb300bf45d78422d326525988cbf28b.png

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank operates four business segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and global markets. According to GuruFocus, Bank of America’s financial strength ranks 3 out of 10 on the heels of increasing long-term debt over the past three years, contributing to debt ratios that underperform over 67% of global competitors. Despite this, Bank of America’s equity-to-asset ratio of 0.10 outperforms 51% of global banks.

1b888efe0d17d4e1335e10f970c135b2.png

Berkshire owns 925,008,600 shares of Bank of America as of the March quarter. With a weight of 11.19%, the bank represent’s Berkshire’s second-largest holding.

775facf14a4bac60e77181a774899931.png

Disclosure: No positions.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios.

