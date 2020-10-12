52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Warner Music Group

The price of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $27.93, which is 22.5% off the 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 3.16 as of Oct. 9. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 0.43%. The forward dividend yield is 1.72%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 15.90% over the past five years.

Warner Music is a leading music entertainment company. The firm's operating segments include Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music business consists of the discovery and development of recording artists and the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale and licensing of music created by such recording artists. Music Publishing is an intellectual property business focused on generating revenue from uses of the musical composition itself. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Recorded Music business segment. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and other territories and it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Net loss for the fiscal third quarter of 2020 was $519 million versus a net income of $14 million in the prior-year quarter.

Vontier

The price of Vontier Corp. (NYSE:VNT) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $28.11, which is 28.6% off the 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 1.72 as of Oct. 9.

Vontier engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators through a network of franchised mobile distributors, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors.

On Oct. 9, the company announced the completion of its separation from Fortive Corporation and its launch as an independent, publicly traded corporation.

Equity Commonwealth

The price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $27.49, which is 24.7% off the 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a price-sales ratio of 39.22 as of Oct. 9. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 1.60% over the past five years.

Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and operation of office buildings located throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office assets. These properties are fairly evenly dispersed between many of America's major urban markets, notably Philadelphia, Chicago, Austin and Denver. Equity Commonwealth derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants occupying its offices. The company's largest tenants in terms of revenue generation include a variety of travel, household goods, publishing and financial firms.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $25.8 million compared to a net income of $240.3 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Outset Medical

The price of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $42.51, which is 34.6% off the 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 55.57 as of Oct. 9.

Outset Medical is a medical technology company. The company has developed a machine, Tablo, which reduces the cost and complexity of dialysis.

On Sept. 17, the company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,293,777 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $27.00 per share.

General Counsel John L. Brottem bought 2,500 shares on Sept. 17 at a price of $27. The price of the stock has increased by 57.44% since then.

Chief Operations Officer Martin Vazquez bought 1,000 shares on Sept. 17 at a price of $27. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 57.44%.

Director James F. Hinrichs bought 20,000 shares on Sept. 17 at a price of $27. The price of the stock has increased by 57.44% since then.

Go here for the complete list of 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.