Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Intel Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Starwood Property Trust Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Lam Research Corp, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Starwood Property Trust Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTC, GOOG,

INTC, GOOG, Added Positions: XLK, XLY, IGSB, IYW, LRCX, AMZN, V, JPM, XLV, FB, XLI, XLP, SPSB, CCK, IWM, VZ,

XLK, XLY, IGSB, IYW, LRCX, AMZN, V, JPM, XLV, FB, XLI, XLP, SPSB, CCK, IWM, VZ, Reduced Positions: FLOT, BAC, VEA, IWD, IWF, VYM, VWO, IJR, IWR, SLYG,

FLOT, BAC, VEA, IWD, IWF, VYM, VWO, IJR, IWR, SLYG, Sold Out: XLC, STWD, RDS.B, CVX, KYN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,000 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,174 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Visa Inc (V) - 115,051 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,760 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 216,661 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 186,550 shares as of .

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1614.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 193 shares as of .

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $118.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 147,188 shares as of .

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $151.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,779 shares as of .

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 195.38%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,960 shares as of .

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 138.36%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $360.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of .

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3170.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 276 shares as of .

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.77.