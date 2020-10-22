Benin Management Corp Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES SILVER TST, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Wilton, CT, based Investment company Benin Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Tesla Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES SILVER TST, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benin Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Benin Management Corp owns 89 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BABA, TSLA, TMO, DHR, BNGO,
- Added Positions: GLD, PFE, JPM, T, GE,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, UPS, MSFT, AAPL, ABT, CMCSA, PRU, LOW, STT, PNC, CVX, XOM, FDX, SYY, INTC, UNH, RTX, ALL, TRV, TFC, PG, WBA, NFLX, MDT, FITB, COST, CLBK, ABBV, ORCL, NTRS, SLB, SBUX, KO, BMY, AMGN,
- Sold Out: SLV, BK,
For the details of Benin Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benin+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Benin Management Corp
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 201,678 shares, 30.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,675 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,955 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 80,027 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Visa Inc (V) - 52,069 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 795 shares as of .New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $483.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 482 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $429.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 505 shares as of .New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $235.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 965 shares as of .New Purchase: Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $0.89, with an estimated average price of $0.64. The stock is now traded at around $0.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,365 shares as of .Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,069 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Benin Management Corp. Also check out:
1. Benin Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Benin Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Benin Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Benin Management Corp keeps buying
"SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)"
Speaking of this particular gold fund, I've been trying to do my due diligence into the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). Anyone know why there is a clause in the GLD prospectus that states GLD has no right to audit subcustodial gold holdings? Why would the organizations behind GLD forfeit this right and create such a glaring audit loophole? I have not heard a single good reason for the existence of this loophole thus far. It also doesn't help that GLD claims to be fully backed by physical gold bullion but yet it refuses to give retail investors the right to redeem for any of these ‘claimed’ gold bullion. There are a number of other red flags as well from what I'm reading:
"Did anyone try calling the GLD hotline at 866 320 4053 in search of numerical details on GLD's insurance? The prospectus vaguely states "The Custodian maintains insurance with regard to its business on such terms and conditions as it considers appropriate which does not cover the full amount of gold held in custody." When I asked about how much of the gold was insured, the representative proceeded to act as if he didn't know and said they were just the "marketing agent" for GLD. What kind of marketing agent would not know such basic information about a product they are marketing? It seems like they are deliberately hiding information from investors."
"I remember there was a well documented visit by CNBC's Bob Pisani to GLD's gold vault. This visit was organized by GLD's management to prove the existence of GLD's gold but the gold bar held up by Mr. Pisani had the serial number ZJ6752 which did not appear on the most recent bar list at that time. It was later discovered that this "GLD" bar was actually owned by ETF Securities."