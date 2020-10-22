Benin Management Corp Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES SILVER TST, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Wilton, CT, based Investment company Benin Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Tesla Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES SILVER TST, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benin Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Benin Management Corp owns 89 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, TSLA, TMO, DHR, BNGO,

BABA, TSLA, TMO, DHR, BNGO, Added Positions: GLD, PFE, JPM, T, GE,

GLD, PFE, JPM, T, GE, Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, UPS, MSFT, AAPL, ABT, CMCSA, PRU, LOW, STT, PNC, CVX, XOM, FDX, SYY, INTC, UNH, RTX, ALL, TRV, TFC, PG, WBA, NFLX, MDT, FITB, COST, CLBK, ABBV, ORCL, NTRS, SLB, SBUX, KO, BMY, AMGN,

SPY, QQQ, UPS, MSFT, AAPL, ABT, CMCSA, PRU, LOW, STT, PNC, CVX, XOM, FDX, SYY, INTC, UNH, RTX, ALL, TRV, TFC, PG, WBA, NFLX, MDT, FITB, COST, CLBK, ABBV, ORCL, NTRS, SLB, SBUX, KO, BMY, AMGN, Sold Out: SLV, BK,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 201,678 shares, 30.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,675 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,955 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 80,027 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Visa Inc (V) - 52,069 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 795 shares as of .

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $483.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 482 shares as of .

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $429.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 505 shares as of .

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $235.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 965 shares as of .

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $0.89, with an estimated average price of $0.64. The stock is now traded at around $0.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,365 shares as of .

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,069 shares as of .

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.