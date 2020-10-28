  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alken Asset Management Ltd. Buys Bank of America Corp, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc

October 28, 2020 | About: BACPL.PFD +0% AMZN -3.76% NOW -3.15% NEEPO +0% WFCPL.PFD +0% NKE -4.62% V -4.84%

London, X0, based Investment company Alken Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alken Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Alken Asset Management Ltd. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Alken Asset Management Ltd.
  1. Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 2,780 shares, 39.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,750 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 450 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 2,400 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 17,400 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3192.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.61%. The holding were 450 shares as of .

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $486.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.18%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $57.31, with an estimated average price of $54.48. The stock is now traded at around $58.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.05%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4. The stock is now traded at around $1369.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $181.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of .

Added: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 101.45%. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1475.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.07%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of .



