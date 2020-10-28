Alken Asset Management Ltd. Buys Bank of America Corp, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Alken Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alken Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Alken Asset Management Ltd. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 2,780 shares, 39.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,750 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 450 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. New Position ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 2,400 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. New Position NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 17,400 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3192.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.61%. The holding were 450 shares as of .

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $486.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.18%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of .

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $57.31, with an estimated average price of $54.48. The stock is now traded at around $58.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.05%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of .

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4. The stock is now traded at around $1369.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $181.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of .

Alken Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 101.45%. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1475.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.07%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of .