Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Pathway Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund, Pfizer Inc, sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFAV, SPYX, GLD, FIF, UPS, ESGU, FBHS, KO, CSX, ANSS,

EFAV, SPYX, GLD, FIF, UPS, ESGU, FBHS, KO, CSX, ANSS, Added Positions: VTV, VO, PFE, GUNR, IJR, IJT, BAC,

VTV, VO, PFE, GUNR, IJR, IJT, BAC, Reduced Positions: GBIL, BIL, EFA, SHV, SPY, IEFA, VUG, VEA, MXI, IWF, IWD, MGC, JPM, KYN, GOOG, EMR, JNJ, IBM, IYM, VB, AAPL, HD, GE, VZ, TFC, CVX, MMM, AVGO, PG,

GBIL, BIL, EFA, SHV, SPY, IEFA, VUG, VEA, MXI, IWF, IWD, MGC, JPM, KYN, GOOG, EMR, JNJ, IBM, IYM, VB, AAPL, HD, GE, VZ, TFC, CVX, MMM, AVGO, PG, Sold Out: INTC, BAX,

For the details of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pathway+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GBIL) - 675,757 shares, 26.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.81% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 129,916 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 244,409 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15% SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL) - 149,230 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.21% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,156 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.84%

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 21,004 shares as of .

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $81.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,721 shares as of .

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.91 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 69,194 shares as of .

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,455 shares as of .

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $162.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of .

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 65.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,531 shares as of .

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.