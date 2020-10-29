Palmer Knight Co Buys Marriott International Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Apple Inc

Investment company Palmer Knight Co (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, sells Baxter International Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Apple Inc, Cintas Corp, Avanos Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palmer Knight Co. As of 2020Q3, Palmer Knight Co owns 25 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 39,387 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.16% Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 38,606 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 46,556 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 59,548 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,708 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.91%

Palmer Knight Co initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $93.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of .

Palmer Knight Co sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Palmer Knight Co sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Palmer Knight Co sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $31.94.