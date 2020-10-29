  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Palmer Knight Co Buys Marriott International Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Apple Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: MAR +3.73% BAX -0.09% VLO +3.7% AVNS +1.22%

Investment company Palmer Knight Co (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, sells Baxter International Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Apple Inc, Cintas Corp, Avanos Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palmer Knight Co. As of 2020Q3, Palmer Knight Co owns 25 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palmer Knight Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palmer+knight+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Palmer Knight Co
  1. PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 39,387 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.16%
  2. Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 38,606 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72%
  3. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 46,556 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%
  4. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 59,548 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.54%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,708 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.91%
New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Palmer Knight Co initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $93.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of .

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Palmer Knight Co sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Palmer Knight Co sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Palmer Knight Co sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $31.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Palmer Knight Co. Also check out:

