Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, AGNC Investment Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp

Investment company Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, AGNC Investment Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSY, FMB, AGNC, Z, ZG, NIO,

GSY, FMB, AGNC, Z, ZG, NIO, Added Positions: LMBS, PINS, BAC, FTCS,

LMBS, PINS, BAC, FTCS, Reduced Positions: VCSH, AAPL, FDX, WPC, KWEB, NEAR, IVV, MDY, SCHX,

VCSH, AAPL, FDX, WPC, KWEB, NEAR, IVV, MDY, SCHX, Sold Out: CVX,

For the details of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vishria+bird+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 270,715 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.7% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 268,122 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,332 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,795 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 203,574 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 268,122 shares as of .

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 203,574 shares as of .

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 477,110 shares as of .

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,649 shares as of .

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,282 shares as of .

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of .

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,990 shares as of .

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of .

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.