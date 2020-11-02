  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, AGNC Investment Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp

November 02, 2020 | About: LMBS +0.01% PINS -3.34% GSY +0.01% FMB -0.01% AGNC +0.54% Z -0.82% ZG -0.94% NIO +8.28% CVX +3.95%

Investment company Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, AGNC Investment Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vishria+bird+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 270,715 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.7%
  2. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 268,122 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,332 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.29%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,795 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  5. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 203,574 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 268,122 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 203,574 shares as of .

New Purchase: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 477,110 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,649 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,282 shares as of .

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of .

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,990 shares as of .

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of .

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)