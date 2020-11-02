Davidson Trust Co Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Carrier Global Corp, General Electric Co, Sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP

Investment company Davidson Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Carrier Global Corp, General Electric Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Davidson Trust Co owns 117 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PM, CARR, CLF,

PM, CARR, CLF, Added Positions: JNJ, SCHX, VEA, VZ, GE, AGG, T, AMGN, ADP, CVX, TGT, MRK, CB, RTX, CVS, JPM, BDX, LIN, QCOM, XOM, DE, SCHA, VFC, VNQ, MMM, IJJ, BSV, EMR, NVS, IBM, SPGI, BKLN,

JNJ, SCHX, VEA, VZ, GE, AGG, T, AMGN, ADP, CVX, TGT, MRK, CB, RTX, CVS, JPM, BDX, LIN, QCOM, XOM, DE, SCHA, VFC, VNQ, MMM, IJJ, BSV, EMR, NVS, IBM, SPGI, BKLN, Reduced Positions: VUG, SCHD, IXUS, COST, OTIS, IJK, VTV, VYM, GIS, STT, WFC, IWO, QUAL, RJI, VWO,

VUG, SCHD, IXUS, COST, OTIS, IJK, VTV, VYM, GIS, STT, WFC, IWO, QUAL, RJI, VWO, Sold Out: MMP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,471 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,258 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 52,720 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 62,920 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 241,881 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of .

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,380 shares as of .

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of .

Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in General Electric Co by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,641 shares as of .

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.