Articles 

Davidson Trust Co Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Carrier Global Corp, General Electric Co, Sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP

November 02, 2020 | About: GE +1.35% PM +0.86% CARR +5.12% CLF +0.24% MMP +0.82%

Investment company Davidson Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Carrier Global Corp, General Electric Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Davidson Trust Co owns 117 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAVIDSON TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAVIDSON TRUST CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,471 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,258 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 52,720 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 62,920 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 241,881 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,380 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of .

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in General Electric Co by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,641 shares as of .

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAVIDSON TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. DAVIDSON TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVIDSON TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVIDSON TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVIDSON TRUST CO keeps buying

