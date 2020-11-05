  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Apex Investment Services, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST

November 05, 2020 | About: QLTA +0.34% TSLA +3.83% BRK.B +0.89% MSFT +3% NFLX +2.74% CVX +0.24% SCHD +2.1% IDV +2.04% RWR +0.01% IXUS +2.01%

Hebron, CT, based Investment company Apex Investment Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apex Investment Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Apex Investment Services, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apex Investment Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apex+investment+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apex Investment Services, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 498,677 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 181,391 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 402,436 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 321,855 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 757,078 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QLTA)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 86,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of .

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of .

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $496.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 421 shares as of .

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IDV)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (RWR)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apex Investment Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Apex Investment Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Apex Investment Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Apex Investment Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Apex Investment Services, Inc. keeps buying

