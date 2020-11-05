Apex Investment Services, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Hebron, CT, based Investment company Apex Investment Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apex Investment Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Apex Investment Services, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QLTA, TSLA, BRK.B, MSFT, NFLX,

QLTA, TSLA, BRK.B, MSFT, NFLX, Added Positions: VGIT, SCHP, VCIT, MBB, TLT, VB,

VGIT, SCHP, VCIT, MBB, TLT, VB, Reduced Positions: VEA, IVV, JNK, PFF, EMB, EFA, SPTM, SCHA, VXUS, AMZN, VWO, SCHE, GBF, IJR, IJH, IEMG, EEM, SCZ, VSS, JNJ, PG, QQQ, AAPL,

VEA, IVV, JNK, PFF, EMB, EFA, SPTM, SCHA, VXUS, AMZN, VWO, SCHE, GBF, IJR, IJH, IEMG, EEM, SCZ, VSS, JNJ, PG, QQQ, AAPL, Sold Out: CVX, IDV, RWR, SCHD, IXUS,

VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 498,677 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 181,391 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 402,436 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 321,855 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 757,078 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 86,550 shares as of .

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of .

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of .

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of .

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $496.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 421 shares as of .

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18.

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23.