Brown Trout Management, LLC Buys Livongo Health Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Sells El Paso Electric Co, Legg Mason Inc, Craft Brew Alliance Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: LVGO +0% MNTA +0% NGHC +0% AIMT +0% IMMU +0% VSLR +0% EE +0% LM +0% BREW +0% IBKC +0% PTLA +0%

Investment company Brown Trout Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Livongo Health Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Immunomedics Inc, sells El Paso Electric Co, Legg Mason Inc, Craft Brew Alliance Inc, IBERIABANK Corp, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Trout Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Brown Trout Management, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Trout Management, LLC
  1. Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 134,542 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) - 339,883 shares, 17.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 479,284 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) - 414,500 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 147,000 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.04%. The holding were 134,542 shares as of .

New Purchase: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.09%. The holding were 339,883 shares as of .

New Purchase: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.49%. The holding were 479,284 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.67%. The holding were 414,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.97%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 149,852 shares as of .

Sold Out: El Paso Electric Co (EE)

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Sold Out: Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW)

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Sold Out: The Meet Group Inc (MEET)

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Meet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $6.25.



