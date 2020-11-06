Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company Buys INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ARK ETF TR, ARK ETF TR, Sells Pfizer Inc, Intel Corp, Barings Participation Investors

Investment company Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company (Current Portfolio) buys INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ARK ETF TR, ARK ETF TR, Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income, Coca-Cola Co, sells Pfizer Inc, Intel Corp, Barings Participation Investors, Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company. As of 2020Q3, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company owns 72 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of RENAISSANCE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS HOLDING COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renaissance+investment+consultants+holding+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 28,180 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% ISHARES TRUST (IHI) - 26,102 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 32,543 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (XMMO) - 67,709 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,266 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,630 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $71.95 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $77.85. The stock is now traded at around $92.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $92.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $60.78, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 43,326 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 59.57%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $125.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 27,587 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company added to a holding in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income by 109.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 92,498 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $283.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,446 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $143.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of .

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company sold out a holding in Barings Participation Investors. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.54.

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $15.27.