Seascape Capital Management Buys Adobe Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, International Business Machines Corp, Capital One Financial Corp

Investment company Seascape Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, International Business Machines Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Empire State Realty OP LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seascape Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Seascape Capital Management owns 64 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADBE, VZ,

ADBE, VZ, Added Positions: BOND, FIXD, SCHR, PDI, DEO, RELX, J, KSU, IVV, BKNG, IUSG, AON, GD, ACN, CHRW, CHKP, LDOS, AZN, TXN, JPM, SCHB, V, BABA, AES, ICLR,

BOND, FIXD, SCHR, PDI, DEO, RELX, J, KSU, IVV, BKNG, IUSG, AON, GD, ACN, CHRW, CHKP, LDOS, AZN, TXN, JPM, SCHB, V, BABA, AES, ICLR, Reduced Positions: IEF, FMB, AAPL, SCHO, MCO, NICE, DG, VTI, GOOGL, MPW, PHM, IEMG, CNC, GOOG, HCA, EW, SAP,

IEF, FMB, AAPL, SCHO, MCO, NICE, DG, VTI, GOOGL, MPW, PHM, IEMG, CNC, GOOG, HCA, EW, SAP, Sold Out: VHT, IBM, COF, ESBA,

For the details of Seascape Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seascape+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 337,676 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09% PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND) - 149,792 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76% PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 287,995 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 52,301 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR) - 97,382 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.63%

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $471.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,561 shares as of .

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 20,247 shares as of .

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 97,382 shares as of .

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.41 and $86.02, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,744 shares as of .

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in Empire State Realty OP LP. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.46.