Magnolia Group, Llc Buys Helmerich & Payne Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Axos Financial Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp

Investment company Magnolia Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Helmerich & Payne Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Axos Financial Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Group, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Magnolia Group, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $686 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AX,

AX, Added Positions: HP, WFC, DIS, ALLY, NNI, NICK,

HP, WFC, DIS, ALLY, NNI, NICK, Sold Out: BRK.B, BAC,

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 6,763,202 shares, 24.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 10,123,599 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 6,835,746 shares, 23.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89% Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,576,633 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 291,604 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.99%

Magnolia Group, Llc initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 158,434 shares as of .

Magnolia Group, Llc added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 171.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 2,001,700 shares as of .

Magnolia Group, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 291,604 shares as of .

Magnolia Group, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Magnolia Group, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.