Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) EVP & CFO Paul A Jacobson Sold $4.5 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Delta Air Lines Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul A Jacobson (insider trades) sold 125,000 shares of DAL on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $35.84 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. Delta Air Lines Inc has a market cap of $22.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.02 with and P/S ratio of 0.91. The dividend yield of Delta Air Lines Inc stocks is 2.30%. Delta Air Lines Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Delta Air Lines Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Edward H Bastian sold 65,000 shares of DAL stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $33.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.29% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Paul A Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of DAL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $35.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Glen W Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of DAL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $36.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.09% since.

EVP & Chief People Officer Joanne D Smith sold 13,532 shares of DAL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $36.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DAL, click here