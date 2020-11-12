CapWealth Advisors, LLC Buys AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Discovery Inc

Franklin, TN, based Investment company CapWealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Encompass Health Corp, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Discovery Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CapWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, CapWealth Advisors, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $748 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 196,992 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 335,946 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.21% Fannie Mae (FNMAS.PFD) - 3,993,241 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% AT&T Inc (T) - 961,207 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10764.78% Fannie Mae (FNMAT.PFD) - 3,282,540 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,640 shares as of .

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.11 and $30.12, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,853 shares as of .

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,333 shares as of .

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $13.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 10764.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 961,207 shares as of .

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 68.51%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 86,989 shares as of .

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 143,060 shares as of .

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 158,769 shares as of .

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Network Inc. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.