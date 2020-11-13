Caz Investments Lp Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, JANUS DETROIT STR, Sells The Travelers Inc, Broadcom Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Houston, TX, based Investment company Caz Investments Lp (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, JANUS DETROIT STR, sells The Travelers Inc, Broadcom Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caz Investments Lp. As of 2020Q3, Caz Investments Lp owns 28 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPST, VNLA,

JPST, VNLA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, GOOG, XOP, BX, LYFT, DOCU, SPOT,

AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, GOOG, XOP, BX, LYFT, DOCU, SPOT, Sold Out: TRV, AVGO, BABA, IBB, CRM,

Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 438,249 shares, 31.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA) - 94,246 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. New Position JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 93,505 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 162,700 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 8,800 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.6%. The holding were 94,246 shares as of .

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.6%. The holding were 93,505 shares as of .

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.