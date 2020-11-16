Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO and 10% Owner Robert W. Duggan bought 14,071,856 shares on Nov. 6 at a price of $3.34. The price of the stock has increased by 45.21% since then.

Summit Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. It is involved in the business of discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are inadequate or no therapies. All assets of the company are located in the United Kingdom.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion. Its shares traded at $4.85 as of Nov. 13.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30 was $15.23 million compared to a loss of $6.68 million for the prior-year period.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Ernest S. Rady bought 184,994 shares during the past week at the average price of $22.75.

American Assets Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates and develops retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties primarily located in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion. Its shares traded at $26.60 with a price-earnings ratio of 42.29 as of Nov. 13.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Rady bought 175,739 shares on Nov. 4 at a price of $21.64; 130,000 shares on Nov. 6 at a price of $21.49; and 54,994 shares on Nov. 11 at the average price of $25.72. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 3.42%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 38,000 shares on Nov. 6 at a price of $26.31. The price of the stock has increased by 4.14% since then.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services include digital marketing, sales acceleration and risk management, among others.

The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion. Its shares traded at $27.40 as of Nov. 13.

On June 30, the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 78,302,272 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per share.

Chief Financial Officer Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares on Nov. 6 at a price of $26.39. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 3.83%.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 250,000 shares on Nov. 9 at a price of $3.18. The price of the stock has increased by 25.47% since then.

Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. Opko also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion. Its shares traded at $3.99 as of Nov. 13.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million compared with a net loss of $62.0 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Frost also bought 600,000 shares on Oct. 30 at a price of $3.45. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 15.65%.

ViewRay

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) President and CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares on Nov. 10 at a price of $3.23. The price of the stock has increased by 20.74% since then.

ViewRay is a radiation therapy and imaging technology company. It designs, manufactures and markets radiation therapy systems that provide real-time imaging during radiation treatment. Its product portfolio encompasses The MRIdian linac system, The MRIdian system, Monte Carlo treatment planning system, etc. The company holds license for its combination of MRI and radiation therapy technologies.

The company has a market cap of $579.15 million. Its shares traded at $3.90 as of Nov. 13.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $28.13 million compared to a loss of $20.83 million for the prior-year period.

