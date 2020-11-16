AWM Investment Company, Inc. Buys TravelCenters Of America Inc, Pacific Ethanol Inc, Griffon Corp, Sells BELLUS Health Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company AWM Investment Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys TravelCenters Of America Inc, Pacific Ethanol Inc, Griffon Corp, OneWater Marine Inc, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp, sells BELLUS Health Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, GrowGeneration Corp, The Lovesac Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AWM Investment Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, AWM Investment Company, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $560 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PEIX, GFF, ONEW, MDNA, MWK, FRG, IPWR, QUMU, EMKR,

PEIX, GFF, ONEW, MDNA, MWK, FRG, IPWR, QUMU, EMKR, Added Positions: TA, WPRT, NEON, SPRO, CNTY, SPNE, PFSW, SHSP, GAN, TCMD, NPTN, HEAR, CDMO, MSON, NGS, NDLS, IDN,

TA, WPRT, NEON, SPRO, CNTY, SPNE, PFSW, SHSP, GAN, TCMD, NPTN, HEAR, CDMO, MSON, NGS, NDLS, IDN, Reduced Positions: RETA, LOVE, LPSN, ATOM, VMD, CEVA, CELH, VSLR, SONM, OPRX, ETON, OOMA, VICR, UCTT, GNSS, MRAM, MAGS, LLNW, KRMD, LRN, KOPN, EMAN,

RETA, LOVE, LPSN, ATOM, VMD, CEVA, CELH, VSLR, SONM, OPRX, ETON, OOMA, VICR, UCTT, GNSS, MRAM, MAGS, LLNW, KRMD, LRN, KOPN, EMAN, Sold Out: BLU, PRPL, GRWG, KTOS, MCFT, VCRA, 5ILA, BWEN, DRTT, GROW, NVEE,

For the details of AWM Investment Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/awm+investment+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Genasys Inc (GNSS) - 4,699,959 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU) - 2,000,000 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. argenx SE (ARGX) - 80,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 908,382 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67% LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 360,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.31%

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific Ethanol Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $8, with an estimated average price of $3.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 888,800 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.61 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $4.05. The stock is now traded at around $3.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 436,937 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Franchise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 131,912 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 743.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 674,800 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc by 208.69%. The purchase prices were between $1.19 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $2.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,082,047 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Neonode Inc by 555.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.39 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.43. The stock is now traded at around $7.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 478,120 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 104.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $11.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 498,755 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Century Casinos Inc by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $3.54 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.17. The stock is now traded at around $5.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in SeaSpine Holdings Corp by 50.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $14.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 440,729 shares as of .

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $2.97.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $6.62 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $11.85.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.44.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.01, with an estimated average price of $20.03.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vocera Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $26.94.