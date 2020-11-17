Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Citigroup Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells Magna International Inc, Danaher Corp, D.R. Horton Inc

Burlington, A6, based Investment company Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells Magna International Inc, Danaher Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Nomad Foods during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $81 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ED,

ED, Added Positions: C, BRK.B,

C, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: MGA, DHR, DHI, BAM, NOMD, FB, ATUS, ARES, SYK, ORCL, BPY, LUMN, BK,

For the details of PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portland+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Citigroup Inc (C) - 467,160 shares, 24.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.25% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 70,440 shares, 18.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.69% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 98,500 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 661,234 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Magna International Inc (MGA) - 142,318 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.89%

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of .

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 88.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.72%. The holding were 467,160 shares as of .

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 162.69%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.54%. The holding were 70,440 shares as of .