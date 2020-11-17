Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Zynga Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Qorvo Inc, Glu Mobile Inc

Investment company Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Zynga Inc, Match Group Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Qorvo Inc, Glu Mobile Inc, Bandwidth Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CZR, LITE, MTCH, SWKS, FIVN, AMAT, MXL,

CZR, LITE, MTCH, SWKS, FIVN, AMAT, MXL, Added Positions: ZNGA,

ZNGA, Reduced Positions: GLUU, COMM, TSEM,

GLUU, COMM, TSEM, Sold Out: NUAN, QRVO, BAND, COHR, SATS,

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 2,130,119 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.07% CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM) - 4,138,030 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.1% Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 3,500,264 shares, 14.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.21% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 524,606 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 378,111 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. New Position

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.01%. The holding were 524,606 shares as of .

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.57%. The holding were 378,111 shares as of .

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 117,143 shares as of .

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 49,178 shares as of .

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of .

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of .

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $8.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 3,500,264 shares as of .

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $122.89 and $175.16, with an estimated average price of $147.82.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $104.81 and $145.33, with an estimated average price of $121.01.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $24.58 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $27.87.