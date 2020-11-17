  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Brick & Kyle, Associates Buys Anthem Inc, Chevron Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Micron Technology Inc, John Hancock Income Securities Trust

November 17, 2020 | About: CVX -0.72% ANTM -0.99% COST +0.56% XLK -0.56% PFE +1.85% CSCO -1.55% MU +0.21% JHS +0.44% MET -0.04% PREPF.PFD +0% EO +0%

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Brick & Kyle, Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, Chevron Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Pfizer Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Micron Technology Inc, John Hancock Income Securities Trust, MetLife Inc, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brick & Kyle, Associates. As of 2020Q3, Brick & Kyle, Associates owns 53 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brick & Kyle, Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brick+%26+kyle%2C+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brick & Kyle, Associates
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,544 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,792 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,495 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,499 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 22,132 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 13,175 shares as of .

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,051 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,422 shares as of .

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 86.76%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,439 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Sold Out: John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $15.18.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Sold Out: PartnerRe Ltd (PREPF.PFD)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.45.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $15.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brick & Kyle, Associates. Also check out:

1. Brick & Kyle, Associates's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brick & Kyle, Associates's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brick & Kyle, Associates's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brick & Kyle, Associates keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)