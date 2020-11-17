Brick & Kyle, Associates Buys Anthem Inc, Chevron Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Micron Technology Inc, John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Brick & Kyle, Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, Chevron Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Pfizer Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Micron Technology Inc, John Hancock Income Securities Trust, MetLife Inc, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brick & Kyle, Associates. As of 2020Q3, Brick & Kyle, Associates owns 53 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANTM, COST, XLK, PFE,

ANTM, COST, XLK, PFE, Added Positions: CVX, MSFT, T, CVS, SO, PEP, PRU, VTI, MRK, ABBV, VZ, MO, BAC, PEY, SPLV, FDD,

CVX, MSFT, T, CVS, SO, PEP, PRU, VTI, MRK, ABBV, VZ, MO, BAC, PEY, SPLV, FDD, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MCD, NVDA, AMLP, C, XLF, KO, JNJ,

AAPL, MCD, NVDA, AMLP, C, XLF, KO, JNJ, Sold Out: CSCO, MU, JHS, MET, EOI, PREPF.PFD, NEE, VNQ,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,544 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,792 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,495 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,499 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 22,132 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 13,175 shares as of .

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,051 shares as of .

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of .

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,422 shares as of .

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 86.76%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,439 shares as of .

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $15.18.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.45.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $15.04.