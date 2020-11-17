Micron Technology Inc (MU) EVP, Technology & Products Scott J Deboer Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, Technology & Products of Micron Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott J Deboer (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of MU on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $60 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Micron Technology Inc along with its subsidiaries provide memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio consists of memory and storage technologies such as DRAM, NAND, NOR and 3D XPoint memory. Micron Technology Inc has a market cap of $69.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.99 with a P/E ratio of 26.14 and P/S ratio of 3.26. Micron Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Micron Technology Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Micron Technology Inc. .

SVP, Chief People Officer April S Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of MU stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $61.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

SVP, General Counsel&Secretary Joel L Poppen sold 30,900 shares of MU stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $56.8. The price of the stock has increased by 9.14% since.

EVP, Technology & Products Scott J Deboer sold 27,640 shares of MU stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $55. The price of the stock has increased by 12.71% since.

