Trustco Bank Corp N Y Buys Colgate-Palmolive Co, Caterpillar Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc

Glenville, NY, based Investment company Trustco Bank Corp N Y (Current Portfolio) buys Colgate-Palmolive Co, Caterpillar Inc, Amgen Inc, sells Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustco Bank Corp N Y. As of 2020Q3, Trustco Bank Corp N Y owns 66 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CAT, AMGN,

CAT, AMGN, Added Positions: CL, LLY, EMR, VZ, T, BMY, SO,

CL, LLY, EMR, VZ, T, BMY, SO, Reduced Positions: NKE, TGT, IBM, JPM, ABT, AMAT, GE, UPS, VWO, CVX, DD, JCI, ALL, ECL, DOW,

NKE, TGT, IBM, JPM, ABT, AMAT, GE, UPS, VWO, CVX, DD, JCI, ALL, ECL, DOW, Sold Out: MO,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,816 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,352 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 27,070 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 31,918 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Intel Corp (INTC) - 66,692 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Trustco Bank Corp N Y initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of .

Trustco Bank Corp N Y initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $232.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Trustco Bank Corp N Y added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 110.16%. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 32,833 shares as of .

Trustco Bank Corp N Y sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.