Stadium Capital Management Llc Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Korn Ferry, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Green Brick Partners Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Stadium Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Korn Ferry, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, United Insurance Holdings Corp, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Green Brick Partners Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, CRH Medical Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stadium Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KFY, HSII,
- Added Positions: LOPE, WSFS, UIHC, WW, THFF,
- Reduced Positions: BLDR, UVE, CRHM,
- Sold Out: GRBK,
These are the top 5 holdings of STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 788,349 shares, 25.27% of the total portfolio.
- WW International Inc (WW) - 2,452,619 shares, 21.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 843,470 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.81%
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 195,661 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 281.16%
- WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) - 444,501 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.10%
Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $29.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 385,861 shares as of .New Purchase: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)
Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 382,080 shares as of .Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 281.16%. The purchase prices were between $79.94 and $102.49, with an estimated average price of $90.53. The stock is now traded at around $84.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 195,661 shares as of .Added: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)
Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 444,501 shares as of .Added: United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC)
Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp by 546.89%. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $7.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 589,341 shares as of .Sold Out: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)
Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $11.54 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $14.68.
