Sands Capital Management Trims Amazon, Alphabet Holdings

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)' Sands Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Sarepta Therapeutics

The firm reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) by 57.01%. The trade had an impact of -0.96% on the portfolio.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $10.61 billion and an enterprise value of $9.56 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. While th return on equity of -61.36% is underperforming the sector, return on assets of -24.74% is outperforming 61% of companies in its industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.36 is below the industry median of 9.77.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Sands with 2.36% and the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% of outstanding shares.

Amazon.com

The Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) position was trimmed by 10.95%, impacting the portfolio by -0.81%.

The world's largest online retailer has a market cap of $1.56 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.58 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.53% and return on assets of 7.33% are outperforming 92% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.84 is above the industry median of 0.51.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Alphabet

The firm curbed its position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) by 27%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.77%.

The holding company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.09 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.5% and return on assets of 12.85% are outperforming 75% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.02 is above the industry median of 4.48.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Monster Beverage

The firm cut its Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) holding by 50.32%, impacting the portfolio by -0.55%.

The producer and market of non-alcoholic drinks has a market cap of $44.20 billion and an enterprise value of $42.53 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.4% and return on assets of 22.89% are outperforming 95% of companies in the beverages, non-alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 10 out of 10. The company has no debts.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Sands with 0.61% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

ServiceNow

The investment firm reduced its ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) position by 14.66%. The trade had an impact of -0.54% on the portfolio.

The provider of software solutions has a market cap of $100.35 billion and an enterprise value of $99.60 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 31.91% and return on assets of 11.23% are outperforming 85% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.34 is below the industry median of 2.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Sands with 1.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.91% and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.76%.

Charles Schwab

The investment firm closed its position in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW). The trade had an impact of -0.52% on the portfolio.

The company operates as a broker and in the asset management business. It has a market cap of $88.38 billion and an enterprise value of $74.02 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of 10.62% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 0.86% is underperforming 54% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.51 is above the industry median of 2.82.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 5.32% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.66% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.59%.

