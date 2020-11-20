  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC Buys Veeva Systems Inc, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, PagSeguro Digital

November 20, 2020 | About: VEEV +0.62% ATVI +1.16% WMG -0.51%

Investment company Harbor Spring Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Veeva Systems Inc, sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Alibaba Group Holding, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Spring Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Harbor Spring Capital, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $930 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbor Spring Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+spring+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harbor Spring Capital, LLC
  1. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 1,128,052 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.96%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 225,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 226,000 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,100 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71%
  5. Trinet Group Inc (TNET) - 813,662 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53%
New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $274.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harbor Spring Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Harbor Spring Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harbor Spring Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harbor Spring Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harbor Spring Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)