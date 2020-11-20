Harbor Spring Capital, LLC Buys Veeva Systems Inc, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, PagSeguro Digital

Investment company Harbor Spring Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Veeva Systems Inc, sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Alibaba Group Holding, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Spring Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Harbor Spring Capital, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $930 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEEV,

VEEV, Added Positions: FB, GLPI,

FB, GLPI, Reduced Positions: SSNC, PAGS, BABA, ADBE, INFO, FWONK, MSCI, AMZN, CPRT, TNET,

SSNC, PAGS, BABA, ADBE, INFO, FWONK, MSCI, AMZN, CPRT, TNET, Sold Out: ATVI, WMG,

For the details of Harbor Spring Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+spring+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 1,128,052 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.96% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 225,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33% Facebook Inc (FB) - 226,000 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,100 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71% Trinet Group Inc (TNET) - 813,662 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53%

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $274.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of .

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.