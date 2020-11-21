  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Third Security, LLC Buys AquaBounty Technologies Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, NuStar Energy LP

November 21, 2020 | About: AQB +0% PNC -1.07% ABBV +1.17% MO -0.3% KMI -1.04% CVX +0.07% LGIH -0.14% EPD -2.06% ET -0.65% NS -2.35% ZIOP +3.28%

Radford, VA, based Investment company Third Security, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AquaBounty Technologies Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, Altria Group Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, NuStar Energy LP, TC Pipelines LP, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Security, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Third Security, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Third Security, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/third+security%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Third Security, LLC
  1. Precigen Inc (PGEN) - 84,021,428 shares, 60.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) - 18,253,912 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.06%
  3. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 2,988,532 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%
  4. PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 255,873 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.
  5. Oragenics Inc (OGEN) - 4,612,166 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $14.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Added: AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)

Third Security, LLC added to a holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $3.51. The stock is now traded at around $3.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 18,253,912 shares as of .

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.

Sold Out: NuStar Energy LP (NS)

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

Sold Out: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP)

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Third Security, LLC. Also check out:

