Third Security, LLC Buys AquaBounty Technologies Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, NuStar Energy LP

Radford, VA, based Investment company Third Security, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AquaBounty Technologies Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, Altria Group Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, NuStar Energy LP, TC Pipelines LP, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Security, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Third Security, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Precigen Inc (PGEN) - 84,021,428 shares, 60.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) - 18,253,912 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.06% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 2,988,532 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2% PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 255,873 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Oragenics Inc (OGEN) - 4,612,166 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio.

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of .

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $14.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of .

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of .

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Third Security, LLC added to a holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $3.51. The stock is now traded at around $3.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 18,253,912 shares as of .

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.94.