Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Nov. 20

The largest insider buys this week were in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Morgan Stanley director bought 25,000 shares

Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley on Nov. 12 for an average price of $55.4. The share price has increased by 4.35% since then.

Morgan Stanley is an investment bank and financial services company. The company has offices in more than 42 countries and employs more than 55,000 individuals. The company's clients include corporations, governments, institutions and individuals and is a component of the S&P 100. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion; as of Nov. 20, it traded at $57.81.

On Nov. 16 Morgan Stanley announced a grant of $1.3 million to the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons to advance children's mental health research to improve intervention strategies and actions. The funding will support the university's scientific research to understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children's mental health.

Enterprise Products Partners director bought 4,000 shares

Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners on Nov. 18 for an average price of $19.22. The stock has declined 1.2% since then.

Enterprise Products Partners is a natural gas and crude oil pipeline company that is a member of the Fortune 500. The company's products include crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. The company also transports oil and gas across over 51,000 miles of pipelines across multiple states and through the Gulf of Mexico. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion; as of Nov. 20, it traded at $18.99.

On Oct. 28, Enterprise Products Partners reported results for the third quarter of 2020. Operating income for the quarter totaled $1.383 billion, compared to $1.474 billion in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted Ebitda totaled $2.06 billion, up from $2.023 billion a year ago.

Cincinnati Financial director bought 2,500 shares

Director Thomas J Aaron bought 2,500 shares of Cincnatti Financial on Nov. 16 for an average price of $79.68. The stock has declined 2.86% since then.

Cincinnati Financial is an insurance company that focuses on providing property and casualty insurance. The company has 1.01% of the domestic property and casualty insurance premiums, ranking it as the 20th-largest insurance company by market share in the U.S. The company is also a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion; as of Nov. 20, it traded at $77.40.

On Nov. 13, Cincinnati Financial announced the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on Jan. 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 16.

OGE Energy director bought 2,000 shares

Director Michael J. Sanner bought 2,000 shares of OGE Energy on Nov. 12 for an average price of $33.7. Since then, the share price has increased by 0.09%.

OGE Energy is an electric utility company that serves customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The company owns the subsidiary Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and has a 25.5% limited partner interest and 50% general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The company is also a component of the S&P 400. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion; as of Nov. 20, it traded at $33.73.

On Nov. 5, OGE Energy reported results for the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per diluted share were 89 cents, compared to $1.25 per diluted share for the prior-year quarter. Net income totaled $199 million, compared to $227 million last year.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.