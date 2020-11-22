Redmile Group, LLC Buys ADC Therapeutics SA, Gilead Sciences Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioNTech SE

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Redmile Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ADC Therapeutics SA, Gilead Sciences Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Akero Therapeutics Inc, sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioNTech SE, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, CryoPort Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmile Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Redmile Group, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 12,629,737 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 23,075,807 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 3,234,934 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31% argenx SE (ARGX) - 988,468 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) - 3,425,455 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in ADC Therapeutics SA. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 6,353,094 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 2,869,962 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 2,652,411 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,732,660 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Avita Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $30, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,779,586 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in CytoSorbents Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,101,131 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc by 495.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,336,357 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $244.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 327,447 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $53.77, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,743,048 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $46.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,432,408 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Atreca Inc by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $23.19, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $14.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,548,168 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc by 58.24%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,793,288 shares as of .

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $57.99, with an estimated average price of $40.58.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.