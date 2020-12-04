Trian Fund Management, L.p. Buys Comcast Corp, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Invesco, Sells General Electric Co, Mondelez International Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Trian Fund Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Invesco, sells General Electric Co, Mondelez International Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, nVent Electric PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trian Fund Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Trian Fund Management, L.p. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: CMCSA, JHG, IVZ,

CMCSA, JHG, IVZ, Reduced Positions: GE, MDLZ, NVT, PG,

GE, MDLZ, NVT, PG, Sold Out: BK,

For the details of TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trian+fund+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Sysco Corp (SYY) - 24,379,843 shares, 25.07% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 10,128,875 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 15,628,146 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.30% Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 12,241,559 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76% The Wendy's Co (WEN) - 26,630,629 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio.

Trian Fund Management, L.p. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 118.30%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 15,628,146 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trian Fund Management, L.p. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 17,666,612 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trian Fund Management, L.p. added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 66.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 36,739,343 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trian Fund Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.