Workday Inc (WDAY) Co-CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sold $1.6 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: WDAY +4%

Co-CEO of Workday Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gomez Luciano Fernandez (insider trades) sold 7,345 shares of WDAY on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $221.6 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Workday Inc is a SaaS provider offering enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software for medium and large enterprises. The company's product portfolio is built around human capital and financial management software. Workday Inc has a market cap of $57.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $239.810000 with and P/S ratio of 13.51. Workday Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 34.30% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of WDAY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $221.6. The price of the stock has increased by 8.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • President & CFO Robynne Sisco sold 48 shares of WDAY stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $223.44. The price of the stock has increased by 7.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner David A Duffield sold 78,750 shares of WDAY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $221.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.39% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner David A Duffield sold 220,952 shares of WDAY stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $226.33. The price of the stock has increased by 5.96% since.
  • EVP, General Counsel & Secty Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of WDAY stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $215. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.
  • EVP, General Counsel & Secty Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of WDAY stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $210.47. The price of the stock has increased by 13.94% since.
  • Director Christa Davies sold 8,218 shares of WDAY stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $209.11. The price of the stock has increased by 14.68% since.

