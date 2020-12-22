  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Micron Technology Inc (MU) SVP & CFO David Zinsner Sold $653,211 of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: MU -1.44%

SVP & CFO of Micron Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Zinsner (insider trades) sold 9,051 shares of MU on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $72.17 a share. The total sale was $653,211.

Micron Technology Inc along with its subsidiaries provide memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio consists of memory and storage technologies such as DRAM, NAND, NOR and 3D XPoint memory. Micron Technology Inc has a market cap of $78.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.440000 with a P/E ratio of 29.73 and P/S ratio of 3.71. Micron Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Micron Technology Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Micron Technology Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of MU stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $72.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Technology & Products Scott J Deboer sold 17,538 shares of MU stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.17% since.
  • EVP, Technology & Products Scott J Deboer sold 10,000 shares of MU stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $70.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.
  • EVP, Technology & Products Scott J Deboer sold 12,446 shares of MU stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has increased by 8.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MU, click here

.

