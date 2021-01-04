5 Predictable Guru Stocks

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of Jan. 4.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 23.53% margin of safety at an average price of $123.81 per share.

The regional bank has a market cap of $15.88 billion and an enterprise value of $951.75 million. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 7.20% and 15.10%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 27% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.36. The share price has been as high as $174 and as low as $85 in the last year. As of Jan. 4, the stock was trading 28.84% below its 52-week high and 45.50% above its 52-week low.

With 2.28% of outstanding shares, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 7.98% margin of safety at the average price of $143 per share.

The company, which operates retail farm and ranch stores, has a market cap of $16.66 billion and an enterprise value of $18.96 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 8% and its earnings per share have risen 11.80%.

The stock has gained 53% over the last 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 22.20. The share price has been as high as $157 and as low as $63.89 in the last 52 weeks. As of Jan. 4, the stock was trading 8.96% below its 52-week high and 123.82% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.56% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.51% and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

ORIX

ORIX Corp. (NYSE:IX) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 69.11% margin of safety at an average price of $76.76 per share.

The diversified financial services company has an $18.89 billion market cap and an enterprise value of $52.79 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 2.40% and its earnings per share have risen 6.80%.

The share price has fallen 7.97% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.48. The share price has been as high as $89.21 and as low as $52.65 in the last 52 weeks. As of Jan. 4, the stock was trading 13.96% below its 52-week high and 45.79% above its 52-week low.

With 0.01% of outstanding shares, Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 16.26% margin of safety at an average price of $93.99 per share.

The financial holding company has a market cap of $12.87 billion and an enterprise value of $10.82 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 10.20% and 15.20%.

Shares have gained 5% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 16.15. The share price has been as high as $102.45 and as low as $54.21 in the last 52 weeks. As of Jan. 4, the stock was trading 8.26% below its 52-week high and 73.38% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.06% of outstanding shares, followed by Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.54% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.87%.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd (NYSE:SHG) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 56.29% margin of safety at an average price of $30.60 per share.

The Korean banking group has a market cap of $15.81 billion and an enterprise value of $91.22 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 8.70% and its earnings per share have risen 10.89%.

Shares have lost 19.62% compared to 12 months ago. The share price has been as high as $39.74 and as low as $17 in the last 52 weeks. As of Jan. 4, the stock was trading 23% below its 52-week high and 79% above its 52-week low.

With 0.13% of outstanding shares, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

