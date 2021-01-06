Zynga Inc (ZNGA) CEO Frank D Gibeau Sold $4.9 million of Shares

CEO of Zynga Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank D Gibeau (insider trades) sold 500,000 shares of ZNGA on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $9.8 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

Zynga Inc is engaged in developing, marketing, and operating social games. Its games include FarmVille, Zynga Poker, and Words With Friends that are played on various platforms such as mobile, desktop, and social networking sites. Zynga Inc has a market cap of $10.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $9.600000 with and P/S ratio of 5.42. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zynga Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Frank D Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $9.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.04% since.

CEO Frank D Gibeau sold 1,266,091 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $9. The price of the stock has increased by 6.67% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $9.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.94% since.

CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $9.49. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief People Officer Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $9.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.94% since.

Director Regina E Dugan sold 8,950 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $9.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.94% since.

Chief People Officer Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,720 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 4% since.

Chief Legal Officer Phuong Y. Phillips sold 8,090 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 4% since.

Chief People Officer Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $9.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

