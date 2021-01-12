  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2456) 

3 High-Yield Stocks for the Dividend Investor

They are returning more than the S&P 500

January 12, 2021 | About: EXR +0.3% OMF +2.1% KRC +0.82%

The following three companies may appeal to dividend investors, as their stocks are granting much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 dividend yields 1.53% as of Monday, Jan. 11.

Furthermore, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued positive ratings for these stocks, indicating that their share prices are expected to perform well over the several months ahead.

Extra Space Storage Inc

The first company is Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR), a Salt Lake City, Utah-based owner and operator of more than 1,900 self-storage stores for total rentable spaces of approximately 1.4 million units and nearly 150 million square feet in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Based on Monday's closing price of $111.35 per share, Extra Space Storage Inc offers a trailing 12-month and a forward dividend yield of 3.23%. The company is currently paying a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share. The last payment was made on Dec. 31, 2020.

Extra Space Storage Inc has paid dividends for more than 15 years.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 5 out of 10 for both its financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

The stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $125.25 per share on Wall Street.

The share price has risen by 3% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a 52-week range of $72.70 to $121.07.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as signaled by a 14-day relative strength index of 48.

OneMain Holdings Inc

The second company is OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF), an Evansville, Indiana-based provider of consumer finance and insurance products and services.

Based on Monday's closing price of $49.76 per share, OneMain grants trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 6.91%. The last distribution made by the company was a quarterly cash dividend of 45 cents per common share that the shareholders received on Nov. 17, 2020.

The company has been paying dividends for a decade.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10 to the company.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $52.29 per share on Wall Street.

The share price has risen by 18.22% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a 52-week range of $12.21 to $51.23.

The 14-day RSI of 70 indicates that the stock is not so far anymore from overbought levels.

Kilroy Realty Corp

The third company is Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC), a Los Angeles, California-based owner and developer of real estate properties with a major presence on the West Coast of the U.S.

Based on Monday's closing price of $54.67 per share, Kilroy Realty Corp grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.6% and a forward dividend yield of 3.66%. The company is currently distributing a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per common share, with the next payment scheduled to be issued to shareholders on Jan. 15. Kilroy Realty Corp has paid dividends for almost 25 years.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $66.86 per share on Wall Street.

The share price has declined 32.8% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $6.3 billion and a 52-week range of $45.28 to $88.99.

With a 14-day RSI of 39, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)