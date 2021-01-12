3 High-Yield Stocks for the Dividend Investor

The following three companies may appeal to dividend investors, as their stocks are granting much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 dividend yields 1.53% as of Monday, Jan. 11.

Furthermore, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued positive ratings for these stocks, indicating that their share prices are expected to perform well over the several months ahead.

Extra Space Storage Inc

The first company is Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR), a Salt Lake City, Utah-based owner and operator of more than 1,900 self-storage stores for total rentable spaces of approximately 1.4 million units and nearly 150 million square feet in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Based on Monday's closing price of $111.35 per share, Extra Space Storage Inc offers a trailing 12-month and a forward dividend yield of 3.23%. The company is currently paying a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share. The last payment was made on Dec. 31, 2020.

Extra Space Storage Inc has paid dividends for more than 15 years.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 5 out of 10 for both its financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

The stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $125.25 per share on Wall Street.

The share price has risen by 3% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a 52-week range of $72.70 to $121.07.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as signaled by a 14-day relative strength index of 48.

OneMain Holdings Inc

The second company is OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF), an Evansville, Indiana-based provider of consumer finance and insurance products and services.

Based on Monday's closing price of $49.76 per share, OneMain grants trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 6.91%. The last distribution made by the company was a quarterly cash dividend of 45 cents per common share that the shareholders received on Nov. 17, 2020.

The company has been paying dividends for a decade.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10 to the company.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $52.29 per share on Wall Street.

The share price has risen by 18.22% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a 52-week range of $12.21 to $51.23.

The 14-day RSI of 70 indicates that the stock is not so far anymore from overbought levels.

Kilroy Realty Corp

The third company is Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC), a Los Angeles, California-based owner and developer of real estate properties with a major presence on the West Coast of the U.S.

Based on Monday's closing price of $54.67 per share, Kilroy Realty Corp grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.6% and a forward dividend yield of 3.66%. The company is currently distributing a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per common share, with the next payment scheduled to be issued to shareholders on Jan. 15. Kilroy Realty Corp has paid dividends for almost 25 years.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $66.86 per share on Wall Street.

The share price has declined 32.8% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $6.3 billion and a 52-week range of $45.28 to $88.99.

With a 14-day RSI of 39, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

