Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Viatris Inc, AT&T Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Hexcel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, ConocoPhillips

Investment company Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, AT&T Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Hexcel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, ConocoPhillips, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, The St. Joe Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIA, WFC,

VIA, WFC, Added Positions: T, WY, SPY,

T, WY, SPY, Reduced Positions: GILD, LUMN, BUD, OEC, TMO, TPL, DISCK, BA, GIL, KSU, CWGL, MCD, CVX, PSX, CNI, NSRGY, CFR, DEO, KO, CSTM, MDT, CL, CATO,

GILD, LUMN, BUD, OEC, TMO, TPL, DISCK, BA, GIL, KSU, CWGL, MCD, CVX, PSX, CNI, NSRGY, CFR, DEO, KO, CSTM, MDT, CL, CATO, Sold Out: HXL, COP, JOE,

For the details of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lawson+kroeker+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) - 42,250 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 89,544 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 308,637 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 100,560 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,899 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 493,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 90.79%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.88.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in The St. Joe Co. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $32.27.