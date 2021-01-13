Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Viatris Inc, AT&T Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Hexcel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, ConocoPhillips

Investment company Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, AT&T Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Hexcel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, ConocoPhillips, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, The St. Joe Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIA, WFC,
- Added Positions: T, WY, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: GILD, LUMN, BUD, OEC, TMO, TPL, DISCK, BA, GIL, KSU, CWGL, MCD, CVX, PSX, CNI, NSRGY, CFR, DEO, KO, CSTM, MDT, CL, CATO,
- Sold Out: HXL, COP, JOE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with T. Click here to check it out.
- T 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of T
- Peter Lynch Chart of T
For the details of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lawson+kroeker+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) - 42,250 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 89,544 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 308,637 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 100,560 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,899 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 493,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 90.79%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.88.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.Sold Out: The St. Joe Co (JOE)
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in The St. Joe Co. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $32.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying