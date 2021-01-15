Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates Buys Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Amgen Inc, VMware Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Starbucks Corp, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock

Woodside, CA, based Investment company Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Amgen Inc, VMware Inc, Intel Corp, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Starbucks Corp, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Engie SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates. As of 2020Q4, Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates owns 91 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPDN, AMGN, VMW, GLDD, AGI, NTAP, TRMB, ELAN, OHI, PPG, RF,

SPDN, AMGN, VMW, GLDD, AGI, NTAP, TRMB, ELAN, OHI, PPG, RF, Added Positions: INTC, CTT, KL, COP, PSA, CVX,

INTC, CTT, KL, COP, PSA, CVX, Reduced Positions: GILD, OXY, K, SLB, T, QCOM, EQNR, ASA, BUD,

GILD, OXY, K, SLB, T, QCOM, EQNR, ASA, BUD, Sold Out: DIS, SBUX, ONEQ, PBR, ENGIY, OGZPY,

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 145,019 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 194,770 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 121,198 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 246,398 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 43,708 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 144,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $246.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates initiated holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 49,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates initiated holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates added to a holding in Intel Corp by 202.55%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates added to a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc by 696.94%. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 96,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $424.1 and $501.93, with an estimated average price of $465.98.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.95.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates sold out a holding in Engie SA. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates sold out a holding in Gazprom PJSC. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $4.73.