Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2705)  | Author's Website |

5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Boost Earnings

The Home Depot makes the list

January 18, 2021 | About: HUM +0.45% PGR +1.44% CMCSA -1.8% INTC -2.82% HD +2.7%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Jan. 15, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The Home Depot

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. (HD) were trading around $268.34 at close on Friday.

The home improvement specialty retailer has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 16.70% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 9.62%. The return on assets (ROA) of 21.35% is outperforming 98% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry.

005adbd23d97b75959156eb1a148bb56.png

With 0.61% of outstanding shares, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Intel

On Friday, Intel Corp. (INTC) was trading around $59.25 per share.

With a market cap of $242.81 billion, the chipmaker has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 30.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 6.45%. The ROE of 28.5% and ROA of 15.33% are outperforming 92% of companies in the semiconductors industry.

36a56d26a5c2e56313b44d1f9b15c10f.png

With 0.69% of outstanding shares, Fisher is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.62% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

Comcast

Shares of Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) were trading around $49.58 per share on Monday.

With a market cap of $226.84 billion, the company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 16.70% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 12.41%. The ROE of 12.51% and ROA of 3.92% are outperforming 74% of companies in the media, diversified industry.30d15584bd9dd8245a4fbb4418d2c98e.png

With 1.83% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71% and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 0.34%.

Progressive

Progressive Corp. (PGR) was trading around $93.45 per share on Monday.

The U.S. auto insurer has a market cap of $54.70 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 56.30% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 4.70%. The ROE of 32.88% and ROA of 8.84% are outperforming 94% of companies in the insurance industry.

0f2cfb863b1946bb9c1eee608112c297.png

With 0.90% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Humana

On Monday, Humana Inc. (HUM) was trading around $405 per share.

With a market cap of $53.60 billion, the U.S. private health insurer has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 70.30% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 11.96%. The return on equity of 31.38% and return on assets of 12.23% are outperforming 84% of companies in the healthcare plans industry.

4f99b92533b760461c52ed2b2b11a03c.png

With 1.64% of outstanding shares, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.25% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.21%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


