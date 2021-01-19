  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys AbbVie Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells NovoCure, MyoKardia Inc, Livongo Health Inc

January 19, 2021 | About: ABBV +1.04% MRK -0.28% CVS -0.65% MDT +1.84% REGN +2.9% JAZZ -1.45% TDOC +2.04% JNJ +1.38% RPRX +1.4% SGT +0% ACCD +4.02%

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, sells NovoCure, MyoKardia Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB. As of 2020Q4, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhenman+%26+partners+asset+management+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB
  1. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 500,000 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.57%
  2. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 510,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.48%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 600,000 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%
  4. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 320,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.94%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 105,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $229.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.335100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $153.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.26 and $59.72, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $40.54. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 115.01%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 344,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 44.94%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $530.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $140.71 and $165.05, with an estimated average price of $149.04. The stock is now traded at around $165.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $42.46 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.71.

Sold Out: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $177.39, with an estimated average price of $119.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB. Also check out:

1. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)