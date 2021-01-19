Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys AbbVie Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells NovoCure, MyoKardia Inc, Livongo Health Inc

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, sells NovoCure, MyoKardia Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB. As of 2020Q4, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDOC, JNJ, RPRX, SGT, ACCD, PHAT, FPRX, OSH, DCPH, STXS, EPIX, AUPH, AMWL, GDRX, CTIC,

TDOC, JNJ, RPRX, SGT, ACCD, PHAT, FPRX, OSH, DCPH, STXS, EPIX, AUPH, AMWL, GDRX, CTIC, Added Positions: ABBV, MRK, CVS, MDT, REGN, JAZZ, NBIX, NKTR, GILD, BAX, ESPR, BMY, BSX, RDUS, APLS, LLY, BDX, SGMO, XLRN, BIIB, AGIO, ALNY, VRTX, MGTX, ITCI, GTHX, EW,

ABBV, MRK, CVS, MDT, REGN, JAZZ, NBIX, NKTR, GILD, BAX, ESPR, BMY, BSX, RDUS, APLS, LLY, BDX, SGMO, XLRN, BIIB, AGIO, ALNY, VRTX, MGTX, ITCI, GTHX, EW, Reduced Positions: NVCR, BMRN, ALXN, ARNA, GH, HZNP, ABT, BHVN, ISRG, ANTM, MYOV, ZBH, MRTX, ABMD, COO, CI, ALKS, UNH, TMO, SILK, LIVN, CNC, GKOS, HUM, IOVA, EXAS, MGNX,

NVCR, BMRN, ALXN, ARNA, GH, HZNP, ABT, BHVN, ISRG, ANTM, MYOV, ZBH, MRTX, ABMD, COO, CI, ALKS, UNH, TMO, SILK, LIVN, CNC, GKOS, HUM, IOVA, EXAS, MGNX, Sold Out: MYOK, LVGO, IMMU, SGEN, BLUE, RARE, INCY, CLLS, QURE, AMRN, ABEO, QCOM, CVX, F,

For the details of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhenman+%26+partners+asset+management+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 500,000 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.57% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 510,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.48% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 600,000 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 320,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.94% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 105,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $229.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.335100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $153.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.26 and $59.72, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $40.54. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 115.01%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 344,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 44.94%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $530.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $140.71 and $165.05, with an estimated average price of $149.04. The stock is now traded at around $165.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $42.46 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.71.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $177.39, with an estimated average price of $119.99.