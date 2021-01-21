Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Allstate Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Foot Locker Inc

Investment company Smithbridge Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Allstate Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Foot Locker Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Fulton Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EW, ALL, VNQ, ITOT,

EW, ALL, VNQ, ITOT, Added Positions: RTX, AMAT, JPM, QCOM, FISV, GOOG, MDT, NVDA, SCHG, VOOG, SCHB, MMM, AMZN, DLS, SCHF, SCHA, GS, VBK, EES, SCHE, CVS, AFL,

RTX, AMAT, JPM, QCOM, FISV, GOOG, MDT, NVDA, SCHG, VOOG, SCHB, MMM, AMZN, DLS, SCHF, SCHA, GS, VBK, EES, SCHE, CVS, AFL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VAR, MSFT, INTC, ET, FL, WSM, VIG, ECL, HON, NKE, SWKS, VLO, ACN, DIS, TJX, ABT, CNI, CVX, ORCL, ITW, LMT, EEM, FULT, MGC, MOO, BLK, BNS, SCHD, NVS, SYK, IDV, NVO, UL, KMB, GD, GE, GOOGL, ABBV, VZ, BKNG,

For the details of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithbridge+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,793 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,946 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 33,586 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 31,781 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 42,118 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.393600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 88.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.