Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Ballard Power Systems Inc, sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. As of 2020Q4, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $466 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LSXMK, BLDP,

LSXMK, BLDP, Added Positions: RTX, RDS.B, KMI, EPD, GILD, BMY, AMZN, MSFT, PFE, GLPI, SPY,

RTX, RDS.B, KMI, EPD, GILD, BMY, AMZN, MSFT, PFE, GLPI, SPY, Reduced Positions: SPR, AAPL, GOOG, QCOM, GOOGL, CHKP, EBAY, SFM, ACN, UNH, XYL, ATVI, ABB, BUD, LVS, HON, INOV, V,

For the details of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+davis+mcfarland+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,093 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 260,623 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,739 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 406,964 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,969 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 146,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 148.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 184,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 74.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 547,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.