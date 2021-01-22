>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc

January 22, 2021 | About: RTX -0.78% RDS.B -1.24% LSXMK -0.76% BLDP +4.04%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Ballard Power Systems Inc, sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. As of 2020Q4, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $466 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+davis+mcfarland+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,093 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 260,623 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,739 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 406,964 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,969 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 146,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 148.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 184,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 74.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 547,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC. Also check out:

1. PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)