Wednesday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. stocks were down on Wednesday morning, with investors' eyes on the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) January monetary policy meeting. The Dow fell 1.07% to 30,604, the S&P 500 index lost 1.27% to 3,800 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.92% to 13,500.

Gainers

• Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) +13%

• Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) +9.6%

• Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) +6.5%

• Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) +6%

• General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) +4.5%

Losers

• L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) -6.7%

• Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) -6.4%

• Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) -6.4%

• Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) -6.3%

• Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) -6.1%

Global Markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 retreated 1.27%, Germany's Dax dipped 1.64%, France's CAC 40 lost 1.15%, and Spain's Ibex 35 was down 1.52%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.31%, India's BSE Sensex slid 1.94%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.32% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.11%.

Texas Instruments releases earnings report

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) fell more than 3.5% on Wednesday morning after the company announced financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. It posted earnings per share of $1.80, beating analysts' estimates by 47 cents, on revenue of $4.08 billion, which grew 21.8% year-over-year and beat expectations by $470 million.

CEO Rich Templeton had the following to say:

"Revenue increased 7% sequentially, driven by strong demand in automotive, personal electronics and industrial markets. Revenue increased 22% from the same quarter a year ago."

In the quarter, Analog revenue rose 9% and Embedded Processing grew 11% sequentially, or 25% and 14% year-over-year, respectively.

The cash flow from operations was $6.1 billion and the free cash flow for the year was $5.5 billion, reflecting the efficiency of the manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production.

The company returned $6.0 billion to shareholders during the year through dividends and stock repurchases. For the year, the dividend represented 62% of free cash flow.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2021, the company expects revenue in the range of $3.79 billion to $4.11 billion and earnings per share in the range of $1.44 to $1.66.

Texas Instruments shares have retreated almost 1.5% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

At the end of December, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its investment in the stock by 13% to 1,090,000 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

