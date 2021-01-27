>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio
Articles (1731) 

Wednesday Morning Market Highlights

Markets down, shares of Texas Instruments fell despite earnings beat

January 27, 2021 | About: TXN -4.57% AAP -5.98% ROL -6.53% LUMN +10.08% IRM +8.83% CLX +5.18% CPB +6.79% GD +4.78% LB -9.72% GPS -6.9% ANTM -6.86%

US Markets

U.S. stocks were down on Wednesday morning, with investors' eyes on the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) January monetary policy meeting. The Dow fell 1.07% to 30,604, the S&P 500 index lost 1.27% to 3,800 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.92% to 13,500.

Gainers

• Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) +13%

• Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) +9.6%

• Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) +6.5%

• Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) +6%

• General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) +4.5%

Losers

• L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) -6.7%

• Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) -6.4%

• Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) -6.4%

• Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) -6.3%

• Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) -6.1%

Global Markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 retreated 1.27%, Germany's Dax dipped 1.64%, France's CAC 40 lost 1.15%, and Spain's Ibex 35 was down 1.52%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.31%, India's BSE Sensex slid 1.94%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.32% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.11%.

Texas Instruments releases earnings report

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) fell more than 3.5% on Wednesday morning after the company announced financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. It posted earnings per share of $1.80, beating analysts' estimates by 47 cents, on revenue of $4.08 billion, which grew 21.8% year-over-year and beat expectations by $470 million.

CEO Rich Templeton had the following to say:

"Revenue increased 7% sequentially, driven by strong demand in automotive, personal electronics and industrial markets. Revenue increased 22% from the same quarter a year ago."

In the quarter, Analog revenue rose 9% and Embedded Processing grew 11% sequentially, or 25% and 14% year-over-year, respectively.

The cash flow from operations was $6.1 billion and the free cash flow for the year was $5.5 billion, reflecting the efficiency of the manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production.

The company returned $6.0 billion to shareholders during the year through dividends and stock repurchases. For the year, the dividend represented 62% of free cash flow.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2021, the company expects revenue in the range of $3.79 billion to $4.11 billion and earnings per share in the range of $1.44 to $1.66.

Texas Instruments shares have retreated almost 1.5% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

At the end of December, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its investment in the stock by 13% to 1,090,000 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Omar Venerio

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)